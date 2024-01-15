Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy announced the suspension of his presidential campaign during the Iowa caucus on Monday night.

“As of this moment, we are going to suspend this presidential campaign. There is no path for me to be the next president, absent things that we don’t want to see happen in this country. I am very worried for our country. I think we are skating on thin ice as a nation,” Ramaswamy said in a press conference. “We have done everything on our part — every one of us in this room has done our part to save this country, and I am so proud of every one of you who has lifted us up. But we’re a campaign founded on the truth, so that’s why we’ve made that decision today.”

Ramaswamy also announced his endorsement of former President Donald Trump for 2024, saying during his speech that “this has to be an America First campaign.”

“Earlier tonight, I called Donald Trump to tell him that I congratulate him on his victory, and now going forward, he will have my full endorsement for the presidency,” he said. “And I think we’re going to do the right thing for this country. So I want to ask you to follow me in taking our America First movement to the next level. It did not begin in 2016 — it began in 1776.”

The businessman made the decision to drop out after garnering roughly 7.7 percent of the vote with 90 percent of votes counted by 11:15 p.m. ET. He came in fourth behind Haley at 19 percent, DeSantis at 21 percent, and Trump at 51 percent. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson took last at 0.2 percent by 11:25 p.m., CNN projections showed.

Trump notably credited Ramaswamy during his victory speech for his aggressive campaign. He did so while pushing to unify the Republican Party heading into the general election.

“I also want to congratulate Vivek because he did a hell of a job,” Trump said.

Vivek also said he is most likely going to appear at a rally for Trump on Tuesday night in New Hampshire.