Marlow on ‘Kudlow’: Nikki Haley Represents ‘Old Guard’ GOP Establishment of Open Borders, More Wars

Nikki Haley represents “the old guard establishment of the Republican Party,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and bestselling author Alex Marlow told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow in a Tuesday interview just hours before polls close in New Hampshire.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and United Nations ambassador in the Trump administration, is hoping for a close finish in the New Hampshire primary against former President Donald Trump to keep her presidential campaign alive heading into her home state.

However, Marlow explained that Haley is in many ways out of step with the Republican base.

“She’s the representative of the old guard establishment of the Republican Party,” Marlow said. “[These are] the type of people who think we can equivocate on the open border; the type of people who think maybe there’s something to this trans craze that we’re in; who think that we need to be in more wars, not fewer; and that defense contractors should be running our foreign policy. That’s all the issues that Nikki Haley differentiates herself from Trump. But on the other stuff, they’re probably reasonably in the ballpark.”

“The people who are voting in these primaries typically see more eye to eye with Trump,” the Breaking Biden author continued. “They think the border is a major problem. They think that taking it to the establishment media is a major problem. And they think that the establishment in general — the political establishment — is really the biggest threats.”

The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Trump leading Haley by nearly 20 points in New Hampshire.

Marlow’s new book, Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration, is available in hardcover, eBook, and audiobook read by the author himself. His first bestseller, Breaking the News, has been re-released in an updated paperback for the 2024 election year.