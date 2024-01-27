President Joe Biden has endorsed a Senate deal to massively expand overall immigration to the United States negotiated by Sens. James Lankford (R-OK) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) among others, saying he “will sign it” if it is passed through Congress.

Lankford and Murphy have negotiated a deal to expand legal immigration levels by an additional 50,000 green cards annually, expedite work permits for illegal aliens released into the nation’s interior, provide taxpayer-funded lawyers to Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs), and allow up to 35,000 illegal aliens to arrive at the border every week before imposing border controls, among other things.

Biden announced his endorsement of the deal late Friday evening.

“Securing the border through these negotiations is a win for America. For everyone who is demanding tougher border control, this is the way to do it. If you’re serious about the border crisis, pass a bipartisan bill and I will sign it,” Biden said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has backed away from the deal, and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has told colleagues that the deal is “dead on arrival” in the House.

Former President Donald Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee, has helped expose the deal’s details to hugely expand overall immigration to the United States — publicly and privately urging Senate Republicans to oppose the effort.

Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Mitt Romney (R-UT), John Thune (R-SD), and Todd Young (R-IN) have complained that Trump’s influence has made the deal toxic for other Republicans to sign on to.

Already, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is estimated to have welcomed 6.2 million illegal aliens to the U.S. since late January 2021 thanks to the agency’s expansive Catch and Release network.

