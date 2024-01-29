As of Monday, former President Donald Trump is polling better than ever before against His Fraudulency Joe Biden. Trump is also polling better than his only remaining rival for the Republican primary, former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC).

In the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average poll of national polls, Trump tops Biden by an astounding 4.3 points. This is not only his biggest lead yet, but get a load of this…

Trump is polling better today than any Republican presidential candidate has polled against a Democrat since 2004, when George W. Bush topped John Kerry by 6.4 points.

In 2008, the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) never earned a lead of more than 2.4 points over now-former President Obama, and those were very short-lived leads, more like statistical blips.

In 2012, Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) blip of a lead against Obama never topped a single point. Obama led by as much as four points throughout that race.

In 2016, Former First Lady Hillary Clinton led throughout, except for a few brief moments when Trump topped her by only a half-point or so.

In 2020, Biden led Trump by no fewer than four points for every day of that race.

Today, in the RCP average poll of national polls, Trump leads Biden by 4.3 points. Of the last 13 polls released, Trump leads in nine. Two are a tie. Biden is only up by a single point in the remaining two.

Since September of last year, Biden has gotten no closer than a tie.

On this same day in the 2020 presidential race, Biden led Trump by 4.8 points.

On this same day in 2016, Clinton led Trump by 2.7 points.

This is a remarkable turnaround for Trump. No wonder Democrats are terrified.

Best of all, the national polling reflects what we see in the swing state polling. Trump is +4.8 points in Arizona. Trump leads Biden by +5.4 points in Nevada. They are tied in Wisconsin. In Michigan, Trump is safely ahead by 5.3 points. Biden is only +0.6 in Pennsylvania. Trump is +9 in North Carolina and +6.6 in Georgia. Other than North Carolina, those are all states Trump lost (allegedly) in 2020.

We are seeing not only remarkable polling for Trump but remarkable polling for a modern Republican presidential candidate.

Is it just that Biden is that unpopular? Is the Biden presidency so disastrous that the American people would vote for anyone over this failed incumbent?

No.

It is Trump who is popular.

Currently, in the RCP average poll of national polls, Gov. Ron DeSantis only ties with Biden, while Nikki Haley leads by a meager 1.1 points.

As of today, the polling clearly shows the public wants Donald Trump back in the Oval Office.

