Election Year Lockdowns: What You Need to Do to Be Prepared

The following content is sponsored by The Wellness Company.

First, it started with global COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020. The FDA and CDC pushed the fear narrative to enforce lockdowns, and politicians pushed for expanded mail-in voting for presidential election.

Next, the FDA blocked life-saving medications like Ivermectin.

The election year is here, and you know what that means. It could be happening again. Fear and potential lockdowns could be leveraged to boost mail-in ballots in 2024.

Already, the FDA declared that the active ingredient in popular cold medicines like Dayquil, Mucinex, Sudafed, and Theraflu is ineffective . CVS and other pharmacies are pulling these products from store shelves.

Expect the following to unfold:

Remove reliable OTC medications and supplements from the shelves Use wars and pandemics to enact severe shortages in prescription pharmaceuticals Force lockdowns to push mail-in ballot voting, and as a bonus… … fill Big Pharma’s wallet by mandating an experimental vaccine.

Be prepared for whatever disease shows up this election year.

Whether the crisis comes in the form of a pandemic or something more mundane, you and your family need to be prepared. That’s where The Wellness Company comes in.

The Wellness Company and its great doctors – like Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Drew, Dr. Harvey Risch, and Dr. Jim Thorp – are regularly in the media fighting against the broken medical establishment.

Dr. Thorp, one of the nation’s leading critics of corrupt Big Pharma, believes that now – more than ever – people should be prepared for the next pandemic:

“I’ve strongly recommended ‘stockpiling’ critical medications including antibiotics since the turn of the century. This has been an incredible investment as many friends, family, and patients have benefited. Now, in the winter of 2023, this recommendation is even more crucial.”

The Wellness Company and their doctors are medical professionals that you can trust and their new Medical Emergency Kits are the gold standard when it comes to keeping you safe and healthy.

The Medical Emergency Kit is the ultimate safeguard for your health.

Be ready for the next crisis. This medical emergency kit contains an assortment of life-saving medications – including Ivermectin, Amoxicillin, and Z-Pak. The Medical Emergency Kit includes a guidebook to aid in the safe use of these life-saving medications.

From anthrax to tick bites to COVID and whatever that new disease is in China, the Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kit is exactly what you need to have on hand to be prepared.

This kit is prescription-only – you can’t find it in any store or pharmacy. Simply fill out a short questionnaire after purchase, and a trusted Wellness Company doctor will confirm your suitability and issue your prescription Medical Emergency Kit.

The Wellness Company Medical Emergency Kit includes:

Amoxicillin-Clavulanate (generic Augmentin) 875/125 mg – 28 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

Doxycycline Hyclate 100 mg – 60 capsules

Metronidazole (generic Flagyl) 500 mg – 30 tablets

Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole (generic Bactrim) 800/160 mg – 28 tablets

Ivermectin 18mg – 7 compounded capsules

Fluconazole (generic Diflucan) 150 mg – 2 tablets

Ondansetron (generic Zofran) 4mg – 6 tablets

1 Emergency Medication Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

What people are saying about the Medical Emergency Kit:

Excellent Kit! This medical emergency kit is great. Having it “just in case” gives me peace of mind. Highly recommend. Thank you! – Melinda C.

Glad that I purchased your Medical Emergency Kit! Though I haven’t yet needed to use any of the medications that are in our kit, I am happy that I ordered it! One never knows when “an emergency might occur”, and I feel safer having your M.E.Kit at my disposal IF needed! We’re so glad we ordered ours! Thank you for making it available! – Susan M.

Peace of mind. It is an amazing peace of mind to have this kit in case of emergencies and shortages. The Wellness Company did an excellent job of getting this to me in a timely manner and I and thankful to have it. – Phyllis T. Hope I will never need it! Thank you for caring! Nice to have doctors who look out for us. Times are unpredictable nowadays, feels good to have something in the medicine cabinet in case of an emergency. – Cat S.

Great medical emergency kit. Kit came as advertised! Neat and orderly. The guide is great. Only plan on using it in an emergency during a difficult time. Confident it is what I was counting on. – Fred D.

Don’t be caught unprepared. Don’t be reliant on the broken and corrupt medical-industrial complex. Don’t regret not acting today.

Order The Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kits now!