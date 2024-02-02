Top Republican Lawmakers to Hold Huge D.C. Fundraiser with Donald Trump Jr.

Top Republican lawmakers are expected to hold a massive D.C. fundraiser with Donald Trump Jr. — a top surrogate for his father — as the headliner, according to a Friday announcement.

The Trump team outlined the big March fundraiser this week, announcing Don Jr. as the headliner for the event hosted by several top GOP lawmakers — from House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).

The invitation reads in part:

Please join Jeff Miller along with event hosts Senator John Barrasso, Senator Katie Britt, Senator John Cornyn, Senator Steve Daines, Senator Josh Hawley, Senator Eric Schmitt, Senator Rick Scott, Senator Tim Scott, Senator JD. Vance, Speaker Michael Johnson, Majority Whip Tim Emmer, Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, Chairman James Comer, Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, Chairman Mark Green, Chairman Richard Hudson, chairman Jim Jordan, Chairman Mike Rogers, Chairman Jason Smith, Chairman Bruce Westerman, Chairman Roger Williams, Representative Kelly Armstrong, Representative Jim Banks, Representative Harriet Hageman, Representative John James, Representative Max Miller, Representative Beth Van Duyne.

The event is taking place Wednesday, March 6, 2024. According to the announcement, it is $1,000 per person to attend, $5,000 to co-host, and $10,000 to host:

This is significant, as there have long been calls for the Republican Party to unite behind Trump. And while the primary is still not over, as Nikki Haley continues to charge forward in her challenge of Trump, it appears GOP leadership is flocking behind the former president, regardless.

Even the Republican National Committee (RNC) reportedly considered deeming Trump the presumptive nominee, although Trump responded to the reports, urging them to relent until he secures the necessary votes.

Even so, the GOP now finally appears to be uniting behind Trump, as even his former challengers — Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott, and Gov. Ron DeSantis — have thrown their support behind the former president, who continues to dominate in poll after poll.