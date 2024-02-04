Marsha Blackburn Rails Against Establishment ‘Border’ Bill: I Will Never Vote to ‘Make Illegal Immigration Legal’

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Sunday railed against the Senate “border” bill, saying that she would never vote to “make illegal immigration legal.”

The Senate released its long-awaited border bill, which as Breitbart News editor Neil Munro described, would only increase the flow of immigrants into America.

Blackburn, a staunch conservative, said that America should not tolerate one migrant crossing the border illegally. She said in a written statement:

It is against the law for an individual to illegally cross into our country — it’s incredible that still needs to be said. We are a nation of law and order, yet the Biden administration has allowed over 8.8 million illegal immigrants to flood our border. Meanwhile, at least 85,000 migrant children have gone missing under the watch of Biden’s HHS as cartels and unvetted sponsors take advantage of them. That is unacceptable, and allowing even one immigrant to enter our country illegally is unacceptable. I will never vote to make illegal immigration legal, and I will not support this deal.

She added, “If my Democratic colleagues are serious about working with us to secure the border, they should call for a vote on the Secure the Border Act (H.R.2), which arrived in the Senate on May 15 and has languished without even a hearing.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News.