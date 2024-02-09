Donald J. Trump spoke at the NRA’s Great American Outdoor show Friday night, saying, “Your Second Amendment will always be safe with me as President.”

He said it was great to be back with the “hard working, God fearing, patriots of the NRA.”

Trump mentioned primaries and caucuses he has won to date, and made clear his conviction that he will win the upcoming South Carolina primary.

He then talked of how he warned the American people that Joe Biden would bring America into a perilous situation, should he be elected.

Trump then added, “The only thing I didn’t know: I didn’t know how bad it would be.”

He said now people are saying, “Trump was right about everything” and I was right about Joe Biden.

Trump went on to outline how harmful Biden’s policies have been to Americans, particularly to black Americans and other minorities.

He said, “If you care about your country, if you care about your children, then this November you have to fire crooked Joe Biden.”

Trump transitioned to the Second Amendment, noting that Biden’s policies have been corruptive there as well. He warned:

Even as they turn America into a crime-ridden, gang infested, terror-filled dumping ground, Joe Biden and his thugs will do everything in their power to confiscate your guns and annihilate your God-given right to self-defense…During my four years, nothing happened, and there was a great pressure on me, having to do with guns…we did nothing, we didn’t yield…But four more years of Joe Biden means four more years of anti-gun communists running the ATF.

Trump indicated that four more years of Biden means four more years of an all-out war against the gun industry, fueled by the left’s hopes of putting the entire industry out of business.

He said, “If joe Biden is re-elected, your gun rights will be gone, they’ll be totally gone. And the sad part about it is that the bad guys aren’t giving up their guns.”

Trump said, “When I’m re-elected, every single attack on gun owners and manufacturers will be terminated my very first week in office, perhaps the first day.”

