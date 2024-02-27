‘Blood Money’: The Biden Family Bagged $5M from Business Partner of ‘White Wolf’ Chinese Criminal Gang Leader Who Helped Create the Fentanyl Pipeline Decimating America

The Biden family bagged $5 million from the business partner of the “White Wolf,” a Chinese criminal gang leader who helped create the fentanyl pipeline now decimating the United States, Peter Schweizer detailed in his new book, Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans.

While Joe Biden was vice president, the Bidens developed a business partnership with a Chinese tycoon named Ye Jianming, the chairman of CEFC China Energy Co., which had strong ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Throughout Ye’s relationship with the Bidens, he “showered” some members of the Biden family with money, Schweizer reported. Hunter Biden received a three-carat diamond worth $80,000; and in July 2017, Ye’s company gave the Bidens a $5 million, interest-free, forgivable loan.

Schweizer previously detailed the $5 million in his book Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, as reported by Kristina Wong:

Furthermore, by July 2017, CEFC began making interest-free, forgivable loans to the Biden family. CEFC executive Zhao Running wrote that $5 million was intended as money lent to the BD family,” not just Hunter Biden. “This $5 million loan to the BD [Biden] family is interest free,” Zhao wrote. Schweizer notes that “interest-free loans provide tremendous leverage because the lender can demand its money back if it is displeased by any action.”

Hunter spoke to Ye on a “regular basis” and Ye helped Hunter “on a number of his personal issues” including unspecified “sensitive things,” Hunter explained in emails. Joe Biden also attended a meeting with Hunter, additional business partners, and Ye, Hunter’s business partner Rob Walker told U.S. House of Representative investigators in 2023. “I don’t remember the exact time, but I remember being in Washington, DC, and the former vice president stopped by. We were having lunch,” Walker testified.

But Ye also enjoyed a partnership with the former leader of a Chinese triad called the United Bamboo Gang (UBG), Schweizer detailed in Blood Money. Ye’s partner’s name was Zhang Anle or, as he is commonly known, the “White Wolf.”

Ye’s business relationship blossomed with the “White Wolf,” Schweizer explains Blood Money. Schweizer writes that “White Wolf” became an important partner of the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico:

Ye and White Wolf set up the Shanghai Zhenrong Petroleum Company together. White Wolf’s gang, UBG, also has a “partnership” with Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and helps them in the production and distribution of fentanyl in the United States. UBG helped to turn “the Sinaloa Cartel into the King of Fentanyl,” according to a Mexican investigation of the cartel. White Wolf had been arrested and convicted in the 1980s on drug-trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States. The UBG is involved extensively in the international drug trade, having sold heroin in the United States for decades. As one government report stated, “It is believed the gang is active in several U.S. cities, including Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Miami, Phoenix, and various California cities. The UBG has built up a sophisticated network capable of supplying members with guns, narcotics, and fraudulent identifications.” White Wolf also has close ties with the Beijing government; senior Communist Party officials call him “Big Brother.” The fact that a Chinese businessman who showered millions on the Bidens is partners with a crime syndicate partnering in the distribution of fentanyl into the United States might be shocking enough. But there is more.

Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans, published by HarperCollins, is available now in hardcover, e-book, and audio book.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.