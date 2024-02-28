An audibly distressed outgoing chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) Ronna McDaniel bid farewell to staffers during a Wednesday morning all staff meeting.

McDaniel is stepping down as former President Donald Trump openly endorses a new leadership team to head the committee into the 2024 election cycle.

“We’ve gone through a lot these past four years or seven years,” she said. “We had everything against this building, especially people in our own side. And that’s the most unfortunate part about it.”

“I’m so proud of what we’ve done. And I’m just so honored to work with all of you. So, I wanted to say thank you,” she graciously said.

McDaniel warned the staffers to stand strong during the 2024 election and hyped the committee’s strength.

“Do not let anything on the outside deter you from knowing the strength and the importance of this building and what we do and what we’ve got,” McDaniel added.

“And I’m holding my head high. All of you should hold your head high,” she continued in a cracking voice. “We don’t win elections without a strong RNC and anybody who says otherwise is wrong.”

