Hunter Biden testified on Wednesday that he joined the board of Burisma Holdings to counter Russian aggression, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told reporters after leaving the deposition.

Hunter’s stated purpose for joining Burisma’s board is a new claim that indicates a bizarre and unofficial foreign policy never before revealed to the American people.

“He’s been responsive to questions,” Gaetz said. “Hunter Biden told us that he joined the Burisma board to counter Russian aggression. I hadn’t heard that one before that.”

“Thank goodness we had Hunter Biden on the Burisma board because that was central to his strategy to stand up to Vladimir Putin,” Gaetz mocked.

In 2015, Burisma was under suspicion of money laundering and public corruption. Prosecutor Victor Shokin investigated the case before his termination due to pressure from then-Vice President Joe Biden, who threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid from Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma.

Joe Biden later bragged about the firing during a 2018 appearance at the Council of Foreign Relations.

“It is a mirage to believe that Hunter Biden was engaged in international business,” Gaetz said. “This was a bribe masquerading as an international business transaction. Nothing more, nothing less.”

“I don’t get this [media] construct that unless Joe Biden himself received cash that he somehow wasn’t involved in the bribery operation,” Gaetz explained. “Joe Biden was doing the bidding of Burisma. He was doing the bidding of Chinese communists, and his family was getting enriched as a consequence. To me, that’s a pretty strong case for bribery.”

Hunter is a material witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, who denied involvement in the Biden business at least nine times.

WATCH — “No!” Biden SNAPS at Reporter Asking About Involvement with Hunter’s “Shake Down” Text

C-SPAN

Hunter claimed Wednesday that his father’s involvement in the Biden business is merely a “MAGA-motivated conspiracy” despite mountains of evidence. He used careful language during an opening statement to claim he did not involve Joe Biden, 81, in his business.

Hunter notably did not say Joe Biden was not involved in the business. “I did not involve my father in my business,” he claimed.

House investigators launched the probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James Biden and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

