President Joe Biden has denied his involvement in the Biden family business nine times over four years.

While at least 23 instances of evidence directly contradict his claims, including but not limited to photos, texts, an audio recording, and IRS and former business partner whistleblower testimonies, Joe Biden remains steadfast in insisting that many established facts do not mean he was somehow involved in the family’s overseas business.

The list of denials begins in 2019 when he ran for president. There is a three-year gap between his initial denials and recent repudiations, representing the establishment media’s failure to ask the president about the evidence that has been trickling into the public domain for years.

After the most recent findings in May and June by the Republican-led Congress, the media took a more active role in reporting the family’s affairs. Yet its reporting pales in comparison to how the media covers alleged Republican wrongdoing. According to Media Research Center, fewer than 50 percent of CNN and MSNBC viewers know about key issues regarding the Biden family’s business.

Below are the nine instances Joe Biden denied involvement:

One: May 13, 2019

“We never once discussed it when he was there [Ukraine],” Biden told the Associated Press. “There’s not a single bit of evidence that’s been shown in any reporting that’s been done that he ever talked about it with me or asked any government official for a favor.”

“All the reports indicated that not a single, solitary thing was inappropriate about what my son did. He never talked to me. He never talked to anybody in the administration,” Biden added.

Two: August 28, 2019

“Never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything to do with their businesses. Period, ” Joe Biden said.

Joe Biden: “I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” Also Joe Biden: “I’ve never discussed with my son, or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with businesses.” Also Joe Biden: “I think you’re clear.” pic.twitter.com/9WvgjYwOko — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) June 28, 2022

Three: September 19, 2019

“I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. Here’s what I know — I know Trump deserves to be investigated,” he said. “You should be looking at Trump. Trump’s doing this because he knows I’ll beat him like a drum.”

Joe Biden: "I've never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. Here's what I know — I know Trump deserves to be investigated… You should be looking at Trump. Trump's doing this because he knows I'll beat him like a drum." https://t.co/yrMdiaBli8 pic.twitter.com/yGhipRo1ew — The Hill (@thehill) September 21, 2019

Four: October 4, 2019

“Yes, I stand by that statement,” Joe Biden replied when a reporter asked him in Los Angeles about his previous denials.

Joe Biden: “I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” Also Joe Biden: “I’ve never discussed with my son, or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with businesses.” Also Joe Biden: “I think you’re clear.” pic.twitter.com/9WvgjYwOko — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) June 28, 2022

Five: October 22, 2020

“I have not taken a penny from any foreign source, ever, in my life,” Biden said, referring to Hunter Biden’s role on the board of the Ukrainian energy company during a presidential debate. “Nothing was unethical.” “My son has no made money from China. The only guy who has made money from China was this guy,” he said about Donald Trump. Joe Biden said the emails on Hunter’s laptop were a “Russian plant” and “a smear campaign.” Today new emails indicate that Biden was PAYING Hunter’s bills for a deal with a Chinese government-controlled entity. pic.twitter.com/K3Ojf3SyIg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2022 Six: June 8, 2023 Joe Biden mockingly called the House GOP revelation that he accepted a $5 million bribe from a Ukrainian energy company “malarkey.” "…there's damning evidence in an FBI file that you sold out the country. Do you have a response?" BIDEN: "Where's the money?" pic.twitter.com/eInHkzkzhH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2023 Seven: June 14, 2023 Joe Biden dismissed a question about the alleged audio tapes by breaking his stride, turning, grinning, and slowly shaking his head while walking away. President Biden turned and grinned — without saying a word — tonight when I asked about @ChuckGrassley saying alleged Ukrainian bribe-giver claims to have tapes https://t.co/R2mhPKUt3Y pic.twitter.com/Z8JI7pENzq — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 13, 2023 Eight: June 26, 2023 After hosting an event in the East Room at the White House about the nation’s economic challenges, Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich asked President Joe Biden, “Did you lie about never speaking to Hunter about his business deals?” “No,” Joe Biden replied. Q: "Did you lie about never speaking to Hunter about his business deals?" BIDEN: "No" pic.twitter.com/mWC3Xtd8sS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023 Nine: June 28, 2023 While speaking outside the White House, reporters swarmed the president with questions about his involvement with the family business in response to whistleblower testimony to Congress that his name was thrown around in his son’s deals. “How involved were you in your son’s Chinese shake-down text message? Were you sitting there? Were you involved?” a reporter asked. “No, I wasn’t.” “Were you?” a second reporter asked. “No!” Biden shouted back. C-SPAN

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.