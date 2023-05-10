House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) on Wednesday named the previously undisclosed Biden family members who received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures.

On April 17, Comer announced a total of nine Biden family members profited from the family’s international business schemes, six more than disclosed. Those identified on the payroll were Hunter, James, Hallie Biden — and a fourth unidentified Biden.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Comer described all nine family members as related to President Joe Biden:

Hunter Biden

James Biden, Joe Biden’s Brother

Sara Jones Biden, Joe Biden’s Brother’s Wife

Hallie Biden, Beau Biden’s Widow and Hunter Biden’s Ex-Lover

Kathleen Buhle, Hunter Biden’s Ex-Wife

Melissa Cohen, Hunter Biden’s Current Wife

Two Children of Joe Biden’s Son [Names Unknown]

Joe Biden’s Brother’s Child [Names Unknown]

“The inclusion of Biden grandchildren in the list of family Biden members has not been previously disclosed,” Jonathan Turley posted on Twitter. “The spread of transfers to nine family members and the use of a complex array of LLC companies raise obvious concerns over an effort to conceal influence peddling.”

It is unknown exactly how much money each of the individuals received. But Comer previously detailed that Hunter, James, and Hallie Biden received a collective $1.3 million from entities linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

Rep @JamesComer says NINE Bidens are implicated in corruption: "Joe Biden's son. Joe Biden's brother. Joe Biden's brother's wife. Hunter Biden's girlfriend…Hunter Biden's ex-wife. Hunter Biden's current wife. And 3 children of the president's son and the president's brother." pic.twitter.com/d46YiwSosD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2023

On Wednesday, Comer also showed that over $75,000 was sent to James Biden-related companies from China.

Moreover, Comer disclosed that Hunter Biden received $100,000 that was sent from Shanghai Huaxin in China. The money was apparently a part of a CEFC deal with Chairman Ye Jianming, who also paid Hunter a $1 million retainer fee for legal services in 2017. Hunter also received a large diamond from Ye worth an estimated $80,000 in February 2017.

CEFC Infrastructure, a company affiliated with Ye, wired $100,000 to Owasco P.C., Hunter Biden’s law firm, Comer stated Wednesday.

In addition, Comer revealed that Biden family members’ accounts received approximately $1.038 million from schemes in Romania.

In total, Comer said the Biden family business — over the course of several years — received over $10 million from schemes in Romania and China. The Biden family business received some of that money, totaling $179,836.86, when Joe Biden was vice president, Comer revealed in March.

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China, less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism. Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to have a ten percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.