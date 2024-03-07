Donald Trump Doing a ‘LIVE, Play by Play’ of Joe Biden’s SOTU Speech

Former President Donald Trump will do a live play by play for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address Thursday evening, he announced on Truth Social, highlighting his plans to “correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements” made by the 81 year old Democrat incumbent.

Biden’s SOTU address kicks off at 9 p.m. Eastern, but Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, made it clear that he will not be sitting on the sidelines but engaging in a little counterprogramming, coming at Biden head-on during the speech.

“I am pleased to inform you that tomorrow night we will be doing a LIVE, Play by Play, of Crooked Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address,” Trump announced.

“I will correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements, especially pertaining to the Border and his Weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, A.G.s, and District Attorneys, to go after his Political Opponent, ME (something never done before in this Country!),” Trump exclaimed, noting that he has done this once before with “tremendous success — Beating All Records.”

“It is important for the Country to get the TRUTH!” Trump added:

Trump will respond live to Biden’s speech on his online social media platform, Truth Social, under his @realDonaldTrump username.

This will be significant, as Trump’s response follows his Super Tuesday primary victories, triggering Nikki Haley to suspend her campaign, effectively making Trump the GOP presumptive nominee who will most assuredly face off against Biden in November.

The former president did this last year, in 2023, as well, offering a “a live and full ‘Play by Play’ analysis of The State of the Union Address” on his Truth Social platform.

“If properly done, and if Joe has just a modestly good night, this speech has the opportunity to rival any of the World’s great orators, including, Lincoln, Washington, and, of course, the late, great, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Winston Churchill. Watch Truth Social tonight,” Trump announced at the time, urging people to “Enjoy!”

Trump’s plans come as a survey from the Economist/YouGov reveals that most Americans will not watch Biden’s SOTU address, either because they do not want to or will not be able to.