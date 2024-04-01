‘It’s Easter Today, Ma’am’: Kamala Harris Also Celebrated César Chávez Day

Far leftists not only tried to devalue Easter by celebrating “Transgender Day of Visibility” on Easter Sunday; Vice President Kamala Harris also used the opportunity to celebrate César Chávez Day, drawing many to conclude that Democrats are focused on “anything but Easter.”

“For César Chávez, it was about fighting for fairness and the [sic] dignity for workers,” Harris wrote on social media on Easter Sunday.

“On César Chávez Day, we celebrate his legacy through his granddaughter, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, whom I have worked with for years. She represents all that our campaign stands for: the people,” she added:

For César Chávez, it was about fighting for fairness and the dignity for workers. On César Chávez Day, we celebrate his legacy through his granddaughter, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, whom I have worked with for years. She represents all that our campaign stands for: the people. pic.twitter.com/qRb7no2ZhA — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 31, 2024

Her remark prompted this simple reminder: “It’s Easter today ma’am.”

But Harris was just one of many who did this on Easter Sunday. While she posted a brief two-sentence statement on Easter, “celebrating hope and faith in renewal” and failing to mention the resurrection of Jesus — the point of the entire celebration — she followed up with a lengthier post celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility, which President Biden declared to fall on Easter Sunday this year:

On Easter Sunday, we are celebrating hope and faith in renewal. Wishing everyone a happy Easter. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 31, 2024

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate transgender and nonbinary Americans. Their courage has given countless others strength, but no one should have to be brave just to be themselves,” she said in a post longer than her Easter message.

“We see you. We stand with you. We won’t stop fighting for you,” Harris added:

Then, Harris posted about César Chávez Day, as did former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the latter of whom posted a message not just about Easter but also the Transgender Day of Visibility as well as the farmworker union organizer and civil rights leader.

On Easter Sunday, as families gather in prayer for blessings bestowed on our communities and our country, may this Holy Season be a time for renewal, hope and peace. From my family to yours, wishing you a glorious Easter. pic.twitter.com/FyWNQxp4Rz — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 31, 2024

As transgender Americans continue to face hate and harassment, it is more important than ever to stand with the trans community. On Trans Day of Visibility and every day, let us reaffirm our commitment to uplifting trans people and ensuring a future free of discrimination. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 31, 2024

Happy César Chávez Day! His legacy as a fearless and tireless champion for justice and dignity for all continues to inspire our nation. Today, his fight for better pay and protections for workers lives on as we work to build and realize a better life for all Americans. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 31, 2024

“Anything, but Easter… we get it,” Donald Trump Jr. remarked as others expressed similar sentiments:

Anything, but Easter… we get it. https://t.co/IrvIjC39jM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 1, 2024

“This is what Biden cares about and who he caters to. He is devaluing Easter and elevating trans recognition,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said over the weekend, deeming it “downright shameful and despicable.”