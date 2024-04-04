Exclusive — Sen. Ron Johnson Lays Out Winning Strategy for Trump in Wisconsin

The winning strategy for former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin is “pretty basic,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“It is so important to beat Biden that I will do whatever I can here in Wisconsin to help him win,” the senator began.

“I think the formula for winning Wisconsin is pretty basic. You just see an incredibly strong ground game. The Democrats — and this is true, I think, really, in so many states — Democrat voters are concentrated in the big cities, the dystopian, dysfunctioning [sic] Democrat-controlled big cities, but it’s a lot easier to mine votes there,” he said.” It’s a lot easier to manufacture votes, right?”

“We don’t cheat,” he said, explaining that it is crucial for Republicans to focus on getting votes from “every small, little town throughout the states.”

“And some of these states are vast, and it’s a much more difficult task,” he said. “So if you want to win this in Wisconsin, first of all, you’ve got to have the enthusiasm that Trump obviously has.”

“He’s a unique political figure. Show me another political figure that could do this consistently for how many years now — eight years basically, right, where he shows up and thousands —  tens of thousands of people — show up and they have a great time and they’re shouting out from the audience, ‘We love you.'”

“I love the rallies when I get to speak for five minutes. I don’t get to speak to large crowds like that very often, unless it’s a Trump rally — fun to do, but it’s fun to participate in those things,” he said.

“So again, Trump has enthusiasm here in Wisconsin. We just gotta get out the vote and … we got to work really hard,” he added.

