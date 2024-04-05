Exclusive: Rep. Mary Miller Endorses ‘America First Always’ Dominick Kavanaugh in Indiana Congressional Race

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) has endorsed Dominick Kavanaugh in the race to replace retiring Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN) in Indiana’s Eighth Congressional District, Breitbart News has first learned.

A favorite among conservatives, Miller trounced establishment Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) in 2022 after the two incumbents were drawn into the same district.

“Dominick Kavanaugh is the kind of conservative leader we need in Washington,” Miller said in a statement provided to Breitbart. “He is America First always, and will fight to secure our borders and end the woke agenda of the Biden Administration.

“I am excited to stand with Dominick Kavanaugh and look forward to him joining me in Washington as we fight the liberal agenda that is destroying our country.”

Kavanaugh is a general contractor and Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked in Trump’s White House in the Office of Press and Communications and later for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

He thanked and praised Miller in a statement to Breitbart News.

“I am honored to have the support and endorsement of a conservative leader like Congresswoman Mary Miller,” Kavanaugh said. “A farmer, a mother of seven, and a grandmother of 20, Mary Miller knows what a hard day’s work looks like and she understands the struggles that everyday Americans face in Joe Biden’s America.

“I am excited to join Mary Miller in fighting to advance the America First Agenda, build the wall, stop illegal immigration, lower our taxes, make us energy independent, and most importantly, make Joe Biden a one term president by re-electing President Trump.”

The giant-killer Miller endorsed Kavanaugh over other candidates, including one who has drawn fire from conservatives over immigration.

State Senator Mark Messmer cosponsored a bill in 2022 which would allow illegal immigrants in Indiana to “apply for a driving card learner’s permit and driving card to obtain driving privileges.” The bill was so favored by liberal activists that demonstrators rallied when the bill did not get a hearing.

Messmer later coauthored a bill to “allow illegal immigrants living in Indiana to pay the same rate [of tuition at state educational institutions] as American citizens living in state.”

The Republican primary in Indiana is May 7.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.