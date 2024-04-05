Tony Bobulinski Sues Democrat Dan Goldman for Defamation

Former Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski sued Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) for defamation, a Friday court filing revealed.

Bobulinski is Hunter Biden’s former business partner who alleged that then-Vice President Joe Biden, the “big guy,” was slated to receive a ten percent stake in a deal with the CEFC China Energy Company, an entity closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The suit surrounds Goldman’s post on X in which he claimed in March that Bobulinski made “false allegations” with the help of a Trump-affiliated lawyer.

“Tony Bobulinski has used a Trump campaign-paid lawyer to make false allegations since October 2020,” Goldman claimed:

Tony Bobulinski has used a Trump campaign-paid lawyer to make false allegations since October 2020. When Cassidy Hutchinson said he met with Mark Meadows with a mask on, he called her a liar. Then she produced a photo. Watch how he dissembles in response to the receipt 👇 pic.twitter.com/EazzJ0nW70 — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) March 21, 2024

“Your statement, as though it were a matter of fact, that Mr. Bobulinski has lied to federal investigators and Congress, is defamatory per se and will not be tolerated,” Bobulinski’s lawyer previously warned Goldman.

Goldman refused to take down the post.

In turn, Bobulinski sued the Democrat on Friday. The suit reads:

Defendant lied solely to serve his political agenda by deliberately besmirching the character of Mr. Bobulinski and to protect Joseph Biden. Defendant’s assertions are unequivocally false and defamatory. Mr. Bobulinski demanded a complete retraction and deletion of his posts made on X (formerly Twitter) on March 26, 2024, which Defendant wholly ignored. Accordingly, Mr. Bobulinski seeks to hold Defendant accountable for his malicious and knowing lies.

Goldman made the alleged defamatory statement during a congressional hearing, during which Bobulinski testified that Hunter and James Biden perjured themselves in a February closed-door interview with the House impeachment inquiry. More information about Bobulinski and his testimony is here.