Hunter Biden perjured himself during his February closed-door interview with the House impeachment inquiry, former Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski testified Wednesday.

Bobulinski previously alleged that President Joe Biden is the “big guy” marked in a text message to receive a ten percent stake in a joint venture with CEFC China Energy Co., a company with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Bobulinski provided examples to support his claim of perjury during his opening statement Wednesday morning.

In the first example, Bobulinski questioned the timing of when Hunter began to work with CEFC:

1. In Hunter’s transcript (Page 42), he states, “I officially began to do work for CEFC when the – when I received a retainer from CEFC in early – or spring of 2017”. Why, then, did Hunter yell at CEFC Executive Director Zang in front of his entourage as I sat right next to him in New York City on Sunday May 7th, 2017? Hunter was adamant that he was owed the rest of the $20 Million CEFC had committed to paying for the work he had claimed he had done in prior years.

In the second instance, Bobulinski argued that Hunter did not tell the truth when he claimed that President Joe Biden never interacted with Hunter’s associates:

2. On Page 48 of his transcript, Hunter is asked, “He’s never interacted with any of your business associates. Is that correct?” The “He’s” is a reference to Joe Biden. Hunter responds, “Yes”. Hunter arranged the meeting between his father and me at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on May 2, 2017. The sole reason Hunter wanted me to meet his father was because I was the CEO of Sinohawk, the Bidens’ partnership with CEFC. I was a business associate. In his transcript, Hunter confirms that that meeting with Joe took place and incriminates his Uncle Jim for perjury by confirming it.

In the third case, Bobulinski said Hunter “lied” about leveraging Joe Biden to receive a $5 million payment from CEFC:

3. Hunter lied to the Committee about important details concerning his money demands and threats to CEFC on July 30 and July 31, 2017. He leveraged his father’s presence next to him in that infamous text in order to strong-arm CEFC into paying Hunter immediately and in the process defrauded the partners of Sinohawk Holdings LLC and Oneida Holdings LLC. The threat worked, as a few days later the Chinese wired $5 million dollars into a company of which Hunter owned 50%. It’s important to remember that CEFC considered this money an interest-free loan to the “Biden family”, and planned to send more. I have the email from CEFC to prove it.

Bobulinski also testified that Joe Biden was “more than a participant in and beneficiary of his family’s business.” Bobulinski said Joe Biden “was an active, aware enabler who met with business associates such as myself to further the business, despite being buffered by a complex scheme to maintain plausible deniability.”

“If there is no evidence of corruption – if Joe’s conduct and the conduct of his family were fully legal and proper – then why are they so dishonest about it?” Bobulinski asked. “Not just slight misrepresentations of fact but deep untruths about the entire corrupt enterprise.” Bobulinski – Written Statement by Breitbart News

