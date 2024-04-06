Exclusive — Karoline Leavitt: ‘Mainstream Media Complicit’ in Border Invasion

The mainstream media is “complicit” in President Joe Biden’s border invasion, Karoline Leavitt, the national spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Immigration has emerged as the top issue in the country because Biden’s wide open border policies “have turned every community, every city, and every state in this country into a border state community,” Leavitt began, noting that Biden reversed all of Trump’s effective immigration policies, including Remain in Mexico.

“Joe Biden, on day one, ended the construction of President Trump’s effective border wall and then sold the resources that were sitting down there for pennies on the dollar. And now we’ve had an invasion over the last three and a half years. They say it’s 13 million illegal immigrants. I would beg to differ that it is much, much more,” than that, she said.

“And we’re seeing that impact…especially in American cities that are dubbed as sanctuary cities by Democrat politicians. You see, infrastructure is crumbling. But more importantly, is the migrant crime wave — that wave that we are seeing as a result of wide-open border policies,” she said, highlighting that there are illegal immigrants committing what she described as “heinous acts of violence in communities across the country, literally murdering American citizens.” Many of these illegals committing these crimes, she said, have been released on bail by Democrats.

“That is why immigration has become a top concern because not only is it impacting our local economies in these sanctuary cities, it is also impacting the safety and security of Americans. And it’s also impacting our national security,” she continued, addressing the fact that Biden continues to cast blame on everyone but himself.

Leavitt made it clear that Biden “owns this border crisis, and he has blood on his hands because of it.”

“The mainstream media is doing the bidding of the Biden administration and covering up for Biden’s border bloodbath,” she said, using Trump’s language.

“As a member of President Trump’s communications team working with these people, with these hacks every single day in the mainstream media, I can tell you that all of their stories are biased and that they cover up the truth, and it is abhorrent that the media is focused more on writing about President Trump’s alleged violent rhetoric, as they call it, than the actual violence that is taking place in American communities across this country every single day,” Leavitt said, blasting the Biden administration and establishment media for “humanizing illegal murderers and illegal criminals — vicious, vicious people who are doing harm on our country just because they don’t like Donald Trump, and they don’t like the fact that Donald Trump is calling this out and calling out Joe Biden for allowing this crisis to continue.”

“And the mainstream media is complicit in this border invasion. They are complicit in the lies that the Biden administration has continued to push,” she pressed.

“Joe Biden solely owns this border crisis. There is no other way to spin it, and the American people know it,” she said, concluding that it is why immigration has emerged as the number one issue in the country and reminding listeners that Americans trust Trump on the matter far more than Biden.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.