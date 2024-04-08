Trump Eclipse Video Goes Viral, Establishment Media Mock It

Former President Donald Trump released a video Sunday ahead of the highly anticipated eclipse, which will begin Monday as it enters the U.S. via Texas and makes its way to the Atlantic Coast.

The video begins with a close-up of what appears to be the sun and Richard Strauss’s “Also Sprach Zarathustra” — best known for its appearance in 2001: A Space Odyssey — playing in the background.

The words “THE MOST IMPORTANT MOMENT IN HUMAN HISTORY” slowly comes on the screen as a montage of individuals wearing solar glasses and staring at the sky, watching an eclipse, flashes on the screen. The chyron continues its sentence with “IS TAKING PLACE IN 2024” over the image of the sun as Trump’s iconic silhouette begins to cover the sun. The video shows another montage of individuals excitedly looking at the eclipse and shouting for joy, with one man saying, “I never thought I’d see this!”

Ultimately, there is a total Trump eclipse as the video concludes, “WE WILL SAVE AMERICA AND MAKE IT GREAT AGAIN,” ending with “TRUMP 2024.”

WATCH:

The establishment media, however, were not amused by Trump’s eclipse ad, failing to see the humor in it and instead deeming it “bizarre.”

“Trump Posts Bizarre Solar Eclipse Campaign Ad, With His Head Blocking Out the Sun,” a Time headline read. Others used similar language to describe the Trump video.

“Trump posts bizarre solar eclipse ad — with his head blocking out the sun, plunging US into darkness,” an Independent headline read.

“Trump Posts Bonkers Eclipse-Themed Campaign Video — But Does He Stare At The Sun In It?” Mediate mocked.

“Donald Trump bizarrely likens himself to eclipse and declares event ‘greatest day in history’” the Mirror assessed.

Others, however, seemed to enjoy his ad:

ὄ A message from DONALD J. TRUMP on the eclipse! pic.twitter.com/y1pwpQu27C — Maine GOP (@mainegop) April 8, 2024

🔥President Trump solar eclipse Truth is absolute fire! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HPvRdDj1UI — RoamingRN (@roaming_rn) April 8, 2024

Trump just debuted his latest campaign ad, “Eclipse” …and it’s hilarious. ☀️😂 pic.twitter.com/QUi2otlNiV — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) April 8, 2024

The eclipse will begin on Mexico’s Pacific coast at approximately 11:07 a.m. (PDT) before entering the United States, entering over Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT and making its way to the northeast before ending in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT, according to reports.

RELATED VIDEO — NASA Releases Animation Showing Path of Full Solar Eclipse on Monday:

NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio via Storyful