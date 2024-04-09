Chuck Schumer: Mayorkas Impeachment Will Be Resolved ‘as Quickly as Possible’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) says the articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are “absurd” and that he will “resolve this as quickly as possible.”

As reports circulate that Schumer is readying a motion to dismiss articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, the majority leader suggested to the media on Tuesday that he is looking to “resolve” the matter quickly.

“We’re going to try and resolve this issue as quickly as possible,” Schumer said. “Impeachment should never be used to settle policy disagreements.”

“We’re going to try to resolve this as quickly as possible. As I’ve said in the past, it’s absurd, and there are no charges in the House complaint that rise to the level of impeachment,” Schumer said when asked again. “… we’re going to move forward and resolve this as quickly as possible.”

.@SenSchumer on possible motion to dismiss Sec. Mayorkas impeachment: "We're going to try to resolve this issue as quickly as impossible. Impeachment should never be used to settle policy disagreements." pic.twitter.com/oFouY5tTwd — CSPAN (@cspan) April 9, 2024

On Monday evening, Sens. Mike Braun (R-IN), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Ted Budd (R-NC), John Kennedy (R-LA), Rick Scott (R-FL), and Mike Lee (R-UT) spoke on the Senate floor, warning that Schumer may be looking to table or dismiss an impeachment trial against Mayorkas.

“[Schumer] is so afraid that if Americans witnessed an open trial of Secretary Mayorkas and his record was exposed, it would seal the deal on the Democrat party losing the White House and the Majority in the Senate,” Marshall said.”They are very clearly worried about the next election and not the national security threat our wide-open borders pose to the sovereignty of our nation.”

On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is expected to send articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to the Senate. In February, the House voted 214-213 to impeach Mayorkas in a move that has not been seen in nearly a century and a half.

Mayorkas has overseen record illegal immigration to the United States, with more than 7.4 million southern border crossings since February 2021 and a reported release rate of 85 percent, suggesting that 17-in-20 migrants are being freed into the U.S. interior.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.