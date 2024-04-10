The White House hosted a state dinner for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday evening, which included an array of big names.

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his wife, Evan Ryan, the Cabinet Secretary for the White House; Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos; and actor Robert De Niro were among the guests who attended the state dinner at the White House, according to the Washington Post.

“I would like to propose a toast to our voyage to the frontier of the Japan-U.S. relationship with this word: boldly go,” Kishida said during the event, quoting Star Trek.

VP Kamala Harris and the second gentleman at state dinner for Japan at the White House. via @hlowenkron pic.twitter.com/pDbV7XBSou — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 10, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) and his wife, Kristin Cooper, were also in attendance.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) were also among the guests at the dinner.

The guests reportedly enjoyed a meal of house-cured salmon and dry-aged ribeye steak, according to the New York Post.

Singer Paul Simon was also in attendance and performed as first lady Jill Biden and Kishida are fans of his music, according to CBS News.