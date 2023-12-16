Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos’s vision for the future involves people living in cylindrical space stations, he recently revealed.

During an interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, Bezos laid out what he thinks would be a good thing for humanity, Market Watch reported Friday.

He stated: I would love to see a trillion humans living in the solar system. If we had a trillion humans, we would have, at any given time, 1,000 Mozarts and 1,000 Einsteins. The only way to get to that vision is with giant space stations. The planetary surfaces are just way too small.

According to Bezos, if people lived on O’Neill space colonies they would be able to visit Earth for outings such as vacations.

“The concept of O’Neill colonies was developed by science-fiction writer Gerard K. O’Neill as a solution to the problem of livable environments in space,” the Market Watch report said, adding that the stations would be two cylinders rotating around an axis:

Meanwhile, author Seamus Bruner, who is director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute, has written a book titled Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life. The book reveals how billionaires levy control over people’s lives, Breitbart News reported on November 14.

The article continued:

Bruner researched what these people said and did during the COVID pandemic and, most importantly, where they put their own money. The lockdowns were a disaster for many Americans, but the Controligarchs saw their own net worths skyrocket, Bruner says. Many of them are heavily invested in industries that make batteries, meat “substitutes,” and even the companies that are patenting other new types of protein-based food. … Referencing the book cover, with its sinister-looking photos of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, George Soros, and Klaus Schwab, Bruner says, “Most people know at least some of them, but they have seized control of key industries and, to quote the great Ronald Reagan, ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet!’”

The recent Market Watch report comes after Bezos’s space company, Blue Origin, experienced a rocket engine explosion over the summer during a test, according to Breitbart News.

“The explosion destroyed the engine and severely damaged the company’s testing infrastructure,” the outlet said.

It is also important to note that Bezos’s $500 million yacht is reportedly not climate-friendly because an analysis found that it generates thousands of tons of carbon emissions annually, according to Breitbart News.

The outlet also highlighted that billionaires such as Bezos love to spend money investing in issues like so-called “climate change.”