Mattel is releasing a more Gen-Z-friendly version of Scrabble in Europe by including a “No More Scoring” game option.

“The new launch is a double-sided version of the famous board game — one side with the original game for those who want to stick to the long-time traditional version, and one side with a ‘less competitive’ version to appeal to Gen Z gamers,” reported the New York Post.

“The flip side of the classic game, called Scrabble Together, will include helper cards, use a simpler scoring system, be quicker to play and allow people to play in teams,” it added.

Gyles Brandreth, who co-hosts the language podcast Something Rhymes With Purple, told BBC Radio 4 Today that Mattel discovered that Gen-Z fans of Scrabble see no value in making the game competitive.

“They want a game where you can simply enjoy language, words, being together and having fun creating words,” said Rhymes.

Ray Adler, vice president, global head of games for Mattel, told the NY Post that the company wants to ensure the game “continues to be inclusive for all players.”

“Scrabble has truly stood the test of time as one of the most popular board games in history, and we want to ensure the game continues to be inclusive for all players,” said Adler. “For anyone who’s ever thought ‘word games aren’t for me’, or felt a little intimidated by the classic game, Scrabble Together mode is an ideal option.”

“Scrabble Together Mode continues to celebrate the wonder of words just as the Classic version does, but thanks to its exciting new co-operative and dynamic gameplay, it’s more accessible and brings people together,” he added added.

Aside from the end of scoring, the new game will come with helper cards that can provide assistance and clues to players should they wish to use them. While scoring has been jettisoned, the game will still have a winner and loser depending on who completes the twenty challenges and who used up all the helper cards. By eliminating the scoring system, games should conclude faster.

“The game speaks to a trend in younger people who want to avoid competitive games, instead favoring teamwork and collaboration working towards a fun goal together,” said Brett Smitheram, current UK number 1 and 2016 World Scrabble Champion.

A Mattel spokesperson told CNN that Scrabble Together will be released in Europe but not the U.S and Canada, since Hasbro produced the game in those countries.

“While we don’t have any plans for an update in the US, we love the idea of different ways to play Scrabble and continue to attract new players to the game around the world,” a Hasbro spokesperson told the NY Post.

