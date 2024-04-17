Meet 7 of Trump’s Jurors: Nurse, Foreman, Lawyers, Teacher, Engineer, Consultant

The judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial swore in seven jurors on Tuesday — four men and three women from different backgrounds with a wide variety of occupations.

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan must seat 11 more jurors (five jurors and six alternates).

Trump’s unprecedented trial began Monday morning with jury selection, the first day of a process that could wrap up Monday. The trial could last until June. Each Wednesday the judge is not scheduled to hold proceedings so he can attend to additional cases.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Merchan allowed a juror who celebrated Trump’s 2020 loss on social media to remain in the jury pool, Breitbart News reported. The judge dismissed another potential juror after Trump’s legal team uncovered “lock him up” posts on the individual’s social media.

Below is a description of the chosen jurors, Axios reported:

1. The foreman, who works in sales, lives in Harlem but is originally from Ireland. 2. A native New Yorker who’s an oncology nurse. 3. A corporate lawyer originally from Oregon. 4. A self-employed IT consultant who lives on the Lower East Side but grew up in Puerto Rico. 5. A teacher and lifelong New Yorker. She was the only juror in the box who said they didn’t know Trump was charged in three other cases. 6. A software engineer who works for Disney. 7. A lawyer who lives on the Upper East Side.

The remaining potential jurors will fill out a questionnaire that asks what media they consume, where they live, and their political activities.

After they complete the questionnaires, lawyers for both sides will scrutinize the potential candidates. The lawyers will likely investigate the jurors’ social media and ask more personal questions to screen for biases.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.