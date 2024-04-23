Donald Trump Rips Joe Biden, Anti-Israel Protests: ‘He Doesn’t Know What to Do’

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden as incompetent before heading into court on Tuesday and highlighted his failure to properly manage anti-Israel protests at elite universities and colleges.

Trump typically speaks with reporters before walking into court about the legal efforts to bankrupt him or throw him in jail, but his remarks on Tuesday redirected voters’ focus to Biden and the growing instability under his leadership, along with the Pennsylvania primary elections on Tuesday.

“What’s going on at the college level and the colleges Columbia, NYU, and others is a disgrace. And it’s really on Biden. He has the wrong signal,” Trump said. “He’s got the wrong words. He doesn’t know who he’s backing, and it’s a mess.”

WATCH — NYPD Officers Arrest Anti-Israel Protesters Taking Over Columbia University Campus

Anonymous via Storyful

Biden’s political base opposes supporting Israel against Hamas, but the president continues to green-light funding and arms sales to Israel.

“It’s all Biden’s fault,” Trump said. “He’s got no message. He’s got no compassion. He doesn’t know what he’s doing … He can’t put two sentences together, frankly. He is the worst president in the history of our country.”

Trump contrasted the amount of law enforcement outside the Manhattan Courthouse with the amount of law enforcement protecting students and campuses.

“For many Americans, people that want to come down, and they want to protest at the court,” he said. “They want to protest peacefully. We have more police presence here than anyone’s ever seen. For blocks, you can’t get near this courthouse.”

“You have nobody up at a college where you have very radical people willing to rip the colleges down, the universities down,” Trump compared. “And that’s a shame. But it all starts with Joe Biden. The signals he puts out are so bad. And I can tell you he’s no friend of Israel, that’s for sure. And he’s no friend of the Arab world, either.”

Trump resumed his attacks on Biden for the unrest in the Middle East.

“He doesn’t know what to do. He wants to take … a middle ground and oftentimes that doesn’t work, but it’s certainly not working here,” Trump said. “But what he’s done to Israel is abandoned them. And he’s trying to be as nice as he can to the other side … but that’s not working either because they get him, and he’s an incompetent man.”

Trump also spoke about the primary election day in Pennsylvania, where David McCormick is running for the U.S. Senate.

“It’s a big day in Pennsylvania, and we hope the people get out there and vote. It’s important to vote to let them know that we’re coming on November 5. We’re coming big,” Trump said. “Dave McCormick … he’s doing a good job, is working very hard, a successful man, wants to put his success to the country. He’ll be a very good senator.”

Trump on pro-Palestinian protests at college campuses: "A disgrace" pic.twitter.com/r6VUgYsCRj — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 23, 2024

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.