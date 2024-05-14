Stormy Daniels’ Husband Barrett Blade: Likely We Will Leave the U.S. If Trump Acquitted 

Stormy Daniels’ husband and adult film actor Barrett Blade said Tuesday on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” that if former President Donald Trump is found not guilty, they will likely leave the United States.

Blade said, “If Trump is found not guilty, I think there’s a — I mean, either way, I don’t think he gets better for her. I think if it’s not guilty, we got to decide what to do. Good chance we’ll probably vacate this country. If he is found guilty, she’s still got to deal with all the hate that feel like she’s the reason that he’s guilty from all of his followers. So I don’t see it as a when situation either way. I know that we would like to get on with our lives. I know that she wants to move past this. We want, we just want to do what I guess we would say normal people get to do and some aspects, but I don’t know if that ever will be, you know.”

He added, “It breaks my heart. Some of the things that she has to go through that people don’t realize, you know, we, we I guess, for example, you know, everybody has their agenda for at this point, and I don’t see people fighting back for her. For instance, E. Jean Carroll, although we’re super happy that everything that happened for happened Stormy opened the door, but Stormy got sued for the exact same two comments and she ended up getting legal fees she’s got to pay for, but no one wants to help her with that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN