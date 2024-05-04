Gallup Poll: Stress on the Rise Among Americans

Americans are growing increasingly stressed by the decade, according to a recent Gallup survey.

The overall Gallup survey found that the number of Americans who say they are stressed has been on what the survey describes as a “steady incline” since 2003, when there happened to be a dip. But in the big picture, stress has been on an upward trajectory for the last three decades. Present day, nearly half, 49 percent, of Americans say they are frequently stressed in daily life. Figures are higher for women, as most, 53 percent, say they are frequently stressed. Men fall eight points behind, as 45 percent say the same.

Stress is particularly bad among younger women, and as a whole, 69 percent women between the ages of 18-49 say they frequently experience stress in daily life. In 2007, that percentage stood around 46 percent.

More via Gallup:

Younger women are the most likely of the four major gender-by-age groups to say they frequently experience stress, exceeding men their age by 14 points. They are also 29 points more likely than women 50 and older to report frequent stress. Younger women have also experienced the sharpest increase in frequent stress of the four groups, with their levels rising 23 points since 2007, compared with an eight-point increase among older women. By contrast, the levels of reported frequent stress have increased three points among younger men and five points among men 50-plus since 2007.

This same survey also found that more than half of Americans say they do not get enough sleep — something that could be connected directly to stress levels.

Fifty-seven percent across the board said they believe they would feel better if they got more sleep. That is 14 percent higher than the 43 percent who said the same in 2013. Further, only a quarter, 26 percent, reported getting eight or more hours of sleep at night, with most, 53 percent, falling in the six to seven hour range.

While there are likely many factors playing into the stress level of Americans present day, this survey coincides with an April CNBC Your Money Financial Confidence survey which found seven in ten Americans feeling financially stressed in President Joe Biden’s America. Most, 58 percent, are living paycheck to paycheck, according to that survey, and less than half, 45 percent, reported having an emergency fund.

RELATED — Acting Labor Sec’y: ‘We’re Making Good Progress’ — Poor Economic Polls Partially Due to Feeling It’s Been Unfair

