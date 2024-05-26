Rashida Tlaib Suggests Voting Against Biden for Handling of War in Gaza

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) suggested that people vote against President Joe Biden during the upcoming 2024 presidential election due to his handling of the ongoing war in Gaza and for his support of Israel.

During a speech on Saturday at the People’s Conference for Palestine in Detroit, Michigan, Tlaib slammed Biden for saying Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza is “not genocide.” “What’s happening is not genocide,” Biden said during a Jewish American Heritage Month event on May 20. Biden’s comments came after the International Criminal Court issued a statement that they were seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, along with several Hamas leaders.

WATCH — Tlaib: White House Criticizing Me Will “Increase Hate” But No One Can Police What I Say “As a Palestinian”:

During her speech, Tlaib commented that voters were “not gonna forget in November,” referencing the presidential election.

“I don’t need to tell you that you’re on the right side,” Tlaib told the audience. “I don’t need to. But, I’ll be damned if I wait ten years before they apologize to all of you for doing what was right at this moment.”

Tlaib continued to slam the United States government for sending “billions of dollars” each year to Israel, which she described as having an “apartheid government.”

Earlier today, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was a "surprise guest" at the People's Conference for Palestine in Detroit, Michigan. "You are an enabler President Biden." "But we aren't going to forget in November are we?" pic.twitter.com/OwZmDCYwKs — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 26, 2024

The Michigan congresswoman added that “it is disgraceful that the Biden administration and my colleagues in Congress continue to smear them for protesting to save lives, no matter faith or ethnicity.”

Tlaib’s comment was aimed at Biden and the lawmakers who called out the anti-Israel protests and encampments that took over college and university campuses in April and May.

WATCH — Tlaib: House Dems Who Censured Me Joined with “Fascist Side” Against “Only Palestinian” in Congress:

“It is cowardly,” Tlaib added. “But, we’re not gonna forget in November, are we? The International Court of Justice just ruled that the Israeli government must stop its invasion of Rafah. But, President Biden says what’s happening in Gaza is not a genocide. Where’s your red line, President Biden?”

This is not the first time Tlaib has encouraged voters to vote against Biden. In February, she encouraged voters in Michigan to vote “uncommitted” in the state’s primary election, according to NBC News.

Tlaib has also previously declined to say if she would vote for Biden, while encouraging voters to look at the “whole ballot,” according to Politico.