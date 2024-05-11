Exclusive — Derrick Evans: Rep. Carol Miller Brought Bill Gates to West Virginia to Roll Out ‘Globalist Agenda’

Former West Virginia State Rep. Derrick Evans (R) told Breitbart News Saturday that Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) brought Bill Gates to the Mountain State to roll out his “globalist agenda.”

Evans, who hopes to beat Miller in the Mountain State’s Tuesday primary, spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle. Evans has argued that Miller is not even a “RINO,” or a Republican In Name Only; she is an “undocumented Democrat.”

Boyle noted that Miller has voted for the $1.2 trillion government funding plan, a bill to reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) — a controversial surveillance authority — and $60 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Evans said, “She also voted for the Green New Deal to the tune of one and a half trillion dollars. She brought Bill Gates to West Virginia to roll out his globalist agenda. She voted to expand taxpayer funding of abortion through Obamacare. As I said last time, she’s worse than a RINO; Carol Miller is an undocumented Democrat.”

Indeed, Miller said she had a “wonderful meeting” with Gates in January 2023.

Boyle noted that Miller also voted to “bail out” Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) sought to remove him as the leader of the House.

“She’s a good little soldier for the Swamp,” the Breitbart News Saturday host added.

Miller’s campaign enflamed controversy by launching an ad that falsely claimed Evans had a “zero” rating with the National Rifle Association (NRA). Evans has an “AQ” rating with the NRA, the highest rating a candidate can receive without a voting record.

NRA board member-elect and NRA life member Dennis Fusaro said in a written statement about the controversial Miller ad:

Derrick Evans has an A rating with the NRA. The NRA rates by survey and by voting record. Carol Miller’s claim that Derrick has a “zero” rating is patently false because the NRA doesn’t give “zero” as a rating. This is clearly a concoction of her consultant.

“She’s saying that I’m pro-transgender; Congresswoman Carol Miller literally voted in the last omnibus bill to fund transgender surgery for minors, and she’s trying to claim that I’m pro-transgender,” Evans explained to Breitbart News Saturday.

