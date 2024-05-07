Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) has claimed in an ad that former state Rep. Derrick Evans, who hopes to primary her, has a “zero” rating with the NRA, which is false.
Last week, Miller put out an attack ad against former state Rep. Evans. Among the many claims is one that “Derrick the Democrat” is “rated ‘zero’ by the N.R.A.'”
Jacob Rubashkin, a deputy editor for Inside Elections, noted the incredible claims in the ad of attacking Evans as a Democrat.
“Evans did 3 months in prison after pleading guilty to storming the Capitol on 1/6 – naturally, Miller attacks him as a secret Defund the Police, pro-trans Democrat,” Rubashkin wrote.
ὄWV-01 Rep. Carol Miller is going negative against her GOP primary challenger, former state Rep. Derrick Evans.
Evans did 3 months in prison after pleading guilty to storming the Capitol on 1/6 – naturally, Miller attacks him as a secret Defund the Police, pro-trans Democrat. pic.twitter.com/uV9CcOkFAu
— Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) May 3, 2024
However, even a cursory glance can show that Evans has an “AQ” rating with the NRA, which is the highest rating a candidate can receive if they do not have a voting record.
NRA Board Member-elect and NRA life member Dennis Fusaro said in a written statement about the controversial Miller ad, “Derrick Evans has an A rating with the NRA. The NRA rates by survey and by voting record. Carol Miller’s claim that Derrick has a “zero” rating is patently false, because the NRA doesn’t give “zero” as a rating. This is clearly a concoction of her consultant.”
Evans explained in a March interview with Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that Miller is not even a “RINO,” she’s an “undocumented Democrat.”
Miller voted alongside 100 other House Republicans on the $1.2 trillion “minibus” spending bill only hours after it was released. The West Virginia Republican incumbent has also refused to endorse former President Donald Trump.
Evans said about Miller:
There was definitely enough information out there ahead of time to know not to vote for this bill. There was funding for abortion, transgender surgery on minors, there was red flag gun laws and issues coming after guns, we funded the Green New Deal, I mean we’re paying Egyptian college tuition, $850,000 for a gay senior room. This is unbelievable that we’re even having this conversation right now, even more unbelievable that someone who is supposed to be representing one of the reddest districts in the entire country would actually vote for this specific bill.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.