Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) has claimed in an ad that former state Rep. Derrick Evans, who hopes to primary her, has a “zero” rating with the NRA, which is false.

Last week, Miller put out an attack ad against former state Rep. Evans. Among the many claims is one that “Derrick the Democrat” is “rated ‘zero’ by the N.R.A.'”

Jacob Rubashkin, a deputy editor for Inside Elections, noted the incredible claims in the ad of attacking Evans as a Democrat.

“Evans did 3 months in prison after pleading guilty to storming the Capitol on 1/6 – naturally, Miller attacks him as a secret Defund the Police, pro-trans Democrat,” Rubashkin wrote.

ὄWV-01 Rep. Carol Miller is going negative against her GOP primary challenger, former state Rep. Derrick Evans. Evans did 3 months in prison after pleading guilty to storming the Capitol on 1/6 – naturally, Miller attacks him as a secret Defund the Police, pro-trans Democrat. pic.twitter.com/uV9CcOkFAu — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) May 3, 2024

However, even a cursory glance can show that Evans has an “AQ” rating with the NRA, which is the highest rating a candidate can receive if they do not have a voting record.