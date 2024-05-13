Donald Trump Jr. Visited Peter Navarro in Prison: ‘Important to Show Support’

Donald Trump Jr. visited former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro, who is in prison for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena in a continuing battle of lawfare against former President Donald Trump and those connected to him.

Navarro was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the now-defunct House January 6 select committee. He filed for an emergency application with the Supreme Court asking for intervention, but the Supreme Court denied the motion to avoid jail time.

According to Politico, “The chief justice noted that a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals panel found that Navarro failed to raise several challenges to the fairness of his conviction when he first sought to remain free pending appeal.”

Navarro is serving a four-month sentence. Donald Trump Jr. visited him in prison, telling ABC News, “It’s important to show support.”

“Trump Jr. told ABC News Navarro is in ‘good spirits’ and believes he’s been wrongfully convicted,” the outlet reported.

Navarro spoke about his fight against the swamp, as well as his new book The New MAGA Deal, during a March appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, noting during the interview that he was indicted and held in contempt by a Democrat Congress when former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had control.

“I was indicted and prosecuted by a Democrat Department of Justice. I was stripped of every single defense before I even got to a jury trial by the judge in the case, and at the jury trial, I didn’t notice — it’s an astonishing statistic, Matt — it’s like 95 percent of the voters who voted in the 2020 election in the District of Columbia voted for Biden — 95 percent,” he explained, concluding that he is “going into prison, basically, at the hand of Democrats.”

Navarro made it clear that the case is bigger than him, however.

“This is about the constitutional separation of powers and the sanctity of what’s called executive privilege, an institution that goes back to George Washington. … And what’s ironic about this whole thing is the Department of Justice itself across Democrat and Republican administrations for more than 50 years have said that you can’t subpoena the president or his alter egos, that is, his senior White House advisers. You can’t just do it. You can’t do it. [It] violates the separation of powers. So if I go to prison and I lose this on appeal, the separation of powers will be over as we know it, and executive privilege will have died a slow death at the hands of the Biden regime,” Navarro said at the time. “And that’s not good because the Democrats shouldn’t want that either.”

Navarro added that he was “fighting on principle on behalf of the Constitution.”

“Don’t cry for me, Argentina; fight for Donald Trump right now,” he said, adding, “2024 — we’ve got to win.”

