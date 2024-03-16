Exclusive — Peter Navarro: ‘Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina; Fight for Donald Trump’

It is crucial to continue to fight for former President Donald Trump, Peter Navarro, who faces prison for failing to comply with a congressional subpoena in a continuing battle of lawfare against Trump and those connected to him, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, offering these parting words: “Don’t cry for me, Argentina; fight for Donald Trump.”

Navarro served as a trade adviser to Trump and faces prison next week for refusing to comply with an order from the now-defunct House January 6 select committee. He filed an emergency application with the Supreme Court asking for intervention, and they have asked the Justice Department to respond by Monday afternoon — a day before he is due to be imprisoned. Meanwhile, Navarro also has a book coming out, The New MAGA Deal, which explores “the future policies and bold initiatives” of a second-term Trump administration.

“Do you believe they’re doing this to you because of what you stand for and because of the things that you talk about in this book — they are trying to silence you and keep you from being at Trump’s side pushing this America First agenda?” host Matthew Boyle asked.

Navarro confirmed there are a few chapters on lawfare, but he ultimately said he was indicted and held in contempt by a Democrat Congress when former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had control.

“I was indicted and prosecuted by a Democrat Department of Justice. I was stripped of every single defense before I even got to a jury trial by the judge in the case, and at the jury trial, I didn’t notice — it’s an astonishing statistic, Matt — it’s like 95 percent of the voters who voted in the 2020 election in the District of Columbia voted for Biden — 95 percent,” he said, pointing out that out to draw a greater perspective on the jury pool.

“I’m going into prison, basically, at the hand of Democrats. So take it from there,” Navarro said, adding that he always believed this case was destined for the Supreme Court.

“This isn’t about me, okay. This is about the constitutional separation of powers and the sanctity of what’s called executive privilege, an institution that goes back to George Washington. … And what’s ironic about this whole thing is the Department of Justice itself across … Democrat and Republican administrations for more than 50 years have said that you can’t subpoena the president or his alter egos, that he’s a senior White House adviser. You can’t just do it. You can’t do it. [It] violates the separation of powers. So if I go to prison and I lose this on appeal, the separation of powers will be over as we know it, and executive privilege will have died a slow death at the hands of the Biden regime. And that’s not good because the Democrats shouldn’t want that either,” he explained.

“This is a battle I’m fighting on principle on behalf of the Constitution. I did what I did to obey my oath of office. And I’m honored that this got to the Supreme Court, where I thought it would eventually get. Let’s see what happens,” he said, adding that they would not be deciding on the main appeal itself but “whether simply I should be released, pending appeal, which, by the way, is the norm for cases like mine.”

“My attorneys were very, very upset at that regional decision in the District Court,” he said, adding, “So there we are, you know. Don’t cry for me, Argentina; fight for Donald Trump right now.”

“2024, we got to win,” he added.

