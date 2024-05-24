Bronx Resident Praises Trump for Visiting ‘the Hood’: ‘I Respect That’

A Bronx resident praised former President Donald Trump for visiting the “hood,” saying it was “great” that Trump chose to hold a rally in the South Bronx.

When asked by Turning Point USA what he thought of Trump being there, he said, “I think it’s great.”

“I think it’s dope. From my generation, from what I know, [this] is the first time a President has actually came [sic] to the hood. I know presidents have come to the Bronx before, but we’re talking about Woodlawn [and] Riverdale,” he said. “He has came [sic] to Morrisania, South Bronx — the hood hood. So I respect that.”

“From what I know this is the first time a President has actually came to the hood” A Bronx resident applauds Trump for coming to the Bronx stating that he knows previous Presidents have come, but they’ve never come to the “hood hood” like Trump has pic.twitter.com/MerbMm8epn — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) May 24, 2024

There was quite a bit of enthusiasm at Trump’s rally on Thursday. Prior to his appearance, Fox News interviewed residents of the Bronx, some of whom admitted that life was better under Trump than under President Biden.

Bronx resident: Life was better under Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/e1ICb9YDkQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 23, 2024

During the rally, the crowd erupted in chants of “We love Trump!” “Four more years!” and “Build the wall!”

“But above all, New Yorkers have something called common sense and we do have common sense. An old-fashioned American common sense is exactly what I intend to bring back to the White House, just like we had for four years,” Trump said, looking back on his time in the White House as “four of the greatest years in the history of our country.”

Trump also spoke about how Biden’s policies are hurting Americans everywhere, zeroing in on the impacts on black and Hispanic Americans.

He said in part:

Real earnings for African Americans are down 5.6 percent. African Americans are getting slaughtered. Hispanic Americans are getting slaughtered. And these millions and millions of people that are coming into our country, the biggest impact and the biggest negative impact is against our black population and our Hispanic population, who are losing their jobs, losing their housing, losing everything … can lose.

“They’re the ones that are affected most by what’s happening — not only the fact that you’ve lost the use of your schools, your parks, your hospitals,” he continued, which prompted the crowd to break out into the chant, “Build the Wall!”

