Gunman on the Loose After 8 Shot at Juneteenth Celebration

A gunman is on the loose after eight people were shot, two of them fatally, during a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock, Texas, about 10:50 p.m. Saturday.

The New York Post noted a fight broke out “between two groups” at the celebration, and the fracas was followed by gunfire.

ABC News reported a concert was part of the celebration and the altercation occurred “near a vender area.”

Round Rock police chief Allen Banks pointed out that “two people died as a result of the incident, and multiple injured bystanders were transported to area hospitals.”

Banks explained that the deceased shooting victims “were not part of the altercation” that preceded the shots being fired.

The gunman is on the loose and police are searching for him. Banks’ explanation of police activity indicates the Round Rock PD may be looking for more than one suspect.

