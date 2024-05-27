Report: Donald Trump Sold Private Jet, Worth $11M, to GOP Mega Donor

Former President Donald Trump sold one of his private jet planes, worth around $11 million, to a Republican mega-donor, according to financial records.

A 1997 Cessna 750 switched from being registered to DT Air Corp, which the Trump Organization owns, to being registered under MM Fleet Holdings LLC on May 13, according to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records.

Cessna Citation X 750s are generally selling for between nearly $2.8 million and almost $11.6 million, according to Liberty Jet.

MM Fleet Holdings LLC is a Texas organization registered to Mehrdad Moayedi, the president and CEO of Centurion American Development Group, the Daily Beast first reported.

“Moayedi has been a fixture in the construction and residential development business for over 30 years, observing the real estate and market trends of North Texas to consistent success,” according to the Centurion American Development Group website. “In 1990, he established Centurion American Custom Homes, and took on executive duties as president and CEO of Centurion American Development Group.”

Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show that Moayedi donated around $245,000 to Trump Victory between April 2019 and July 2020 and around $5,600 to Trump’s campaign on April 17, 2019.

Moayedi has donated to other politicians, as well, such as former U.N. Ambassador and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley and Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Tim Scott (R-SC), according to FEC data.

The Texas developer has also donated to the Republic National Committee (RNC) and WinRed, the online fundraising platform for the GOP.

Similarly, in May 2022, the Trump Organization announced that it had sold the lease of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, to the Miami, Florida-based CGI Merchant Group.

The sale comes as Trump faces a wave of legal battles. In February, Judge Arthur Engoron fined Trump and the Trump Organization more than $350 million in a civil fraud case. Trump was also barred from being able to serve as an officer or director for any corporation in New York for three years.

Trump is also in the closing stretch of his business records trial. He is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree related to payments reportedly made to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

Closing arguments in Trump’s business records trial will begin on Tuesday.

Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial, predicted that closing arguments could last one day and hoped that jury deliberations would begin on May 29, according to the New York Times.