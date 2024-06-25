Abortion giant Planned Parenthood announced it is spending $40 million to prop up 81-year-old President Joe Biden and Democrats in key congressional races ahead of November, The Hill reported.

The organization, which was founded by an infamous racist with ties to the eugenics movement, made the announcement on Monday to coincide with the second anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. The Dobbs decision overturned the court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision — which had invented a constitutional right to abortion for 50 years — and returned the issue of abortion to individual states.

The funding blitz comes as Biden and Democrats around the country continue to make abortion the centerpiece of their campaigns, rather than addressing other pressing issue like the flailing economy and the porous southern border. For his part, Biden has promised to restore Roe v. Wade if he is reelected, and has repeatedly framed former President Donald Trump and Republicans as dangerous to women. Democrats are hoping to use the issue of abortion, along with abortion ballot measures in several states, to stir outrage and boost voter turnout.

The group will first invest in battleground presidential states, including Wisconsin, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona, according to the report. The abortion giant will also dump money on congressional races in Montana, New Hampshire, and New York, which could potentially tip the balance of the House and Senate.

The program will specifically focus on voter outreach through volunteer and paid canvassing, phone banking, and digital, TV, and mail advertising.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.