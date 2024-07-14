As President Joe Biden addressed the nation in a live speech on Sunday evening, attempting to lower the political temperature in the country after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, his speech was filled with gaffes and verbal mistakes.

“In America, we resolve our differences at the Battle Box,” Biden could be heard saying at one point. “Now, that’s how we do it, at the Battle Box. Not with bullets.”

"In America, we resolve our differences at the battle box." pic.twitter.com/4YmPyXK25g — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 15, 2024

“The power to change America should always rest in the hands of the people, not in the hands of a would-be assassin,” Biden added. “You know the path forward through competing visions of the campaign should always be resolved peacefully, not through acts of violence. We are blessed to live in the greatest country on earth, and I believe that with every soul, every power of my being.”

“Tonight, I’m asking every American to recommit to make America so….make America….well, think about it, what’s made America so special,” Biden continued, appearing to stumble on trying to find a way to say, “make America Great Again” without using those words.

Join me as I address the nation from the Oval Office. https://t.co/0lbRNEt6OH — President Biden (@POTUS) July 15, 2024

“Here in America, while unity is the most elusive of goal of goals right now, nothing is more important for us now than standing together,” Biden added.

He also, at some point during the speech, referred to Trump as “former Trump.”

This is not the first time Biden has delivered a speech full of gaffes. In May, during a press conference with Kenyan President William Ruto, Biden delivered a gaffe-ridden speech in which he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as the “nation’s first black vice president, President Kamala Harris.”

Most recently, while doing a solo press conference, Biden mistakenly mixed up Harris as being Vice President Donald Trump. In the same press conference, Biden introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As Breitbart News previously reported, during an event in Ireland, Biden told the crowd to go, “lick the world,” referencing the “cooperation between the United States and Ireland.”