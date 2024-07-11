Joe Biden Introduces Volodymyr Zelensky as ‘President Putin’ at NATO Summit

President Joe Biden introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday at the NATO Summit in Washington, DC, correcting himself seconds later with an incoherent explanation.

The embarrassing gaffe will increase the scrutiny on Biden’s health and further fuel questions about his political viability. Some Democrats believe Biden should be replaced as the party’s presumptive nominee.

“Now, I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination,” Biden said as he introduced Zelensky. “Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin.”

The audience slowly clapped while Biden realized the mistake.

“President Putin,” Biden corrected himself. “He’s going to beat President Putin — President Zelensky.”

“I’m so focused on beating Putin, we got to worry about it. Anyway…”

Biden just introduced President Zelenskyy as "President Putin," but immediately caught himself "I'm better," Zelenskyy joked in response pic.twitter.com/8MgZHj2cf1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 11, 2024

.@NATO leaders react to President Biden mistakenly introducing President Zelenskiy as “President Putin”. pic.twitter.com/V8rNfpY3Sj — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) July 11, 2024

Zelensky reportedly raised concerns about Biden’s health after watching his debate performance, a Ukrainian source told Axios on Tuesday.

“Let’s be candid and frank: Everyone is waiting for November,” Zelensky said in a press conference. “The whole world is looking to November, and truly speaking, Putin awaits November too.”

Biden, whom Special Counsel Robert Hur described as an “elderly man with a poor memory,” struggles to participate in unscripted donor events, the Wall Street Journal reported, and is often helped by aides who remind him of information.

Biden suffers from atrial fibrillation, peripheral neuropathy in his feet, and hyperlipidemia, according to his annual physical by physician Kevin O’Connor. The health challenges might explain why he struggles to remain upright. Biden tripped, tumbled, and stumbled at least five times during his presidency.

CRASH LANDING! Biden Falls at U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement

In January, Biden met with three doctors, according to the New York Post’s Jon Levine: O’Connor; Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson’s specialist from Walter Reed; and Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist from Walter Reed. Biden implemented a strategy of walking to and from Marine One with multiple aides to “draw less attention” to his physical ailments, Axios’s Hans Nichols and Alex Thompson reported in April. Biden also began boarding Air Force One from the shorter steps at the rear of the aircraft instead of the taller staircase at the front. Biden does not wear typical dress shoes with his suits. He wears a specially crafted sports shoe to help him walk, a typical wardrobe change for the elderly.

Seventy-two percent of registered voters believe Biden does not have the “mental” and “cognitive health” to serve as president, a CBS News/YouGov poll found in July, up seven points post-debate.

