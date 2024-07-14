Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old Pennsylvania man who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump on Saturday, reportedly got rejected from his high school shooting club for being a “comically bad” shot.

The shooter, who killed a Trump supporter and wounded two others while only grazing the former president’s ear during a rally, reportedly has a less-than-stellar record with shooting accuracy. Per the New York Post:

A few years before the assassination attempt, Crooks tried out for the rifle team at Bethel Park High School, two former classmates told The Post. The shooting range at the school is 50 feet long by 21 feet wide, with seven ranges. Crooks once fired from the seventh lane — the closest lane to the right wall — and hit the left wall, completely missing every target on the back wall. He missed his target by close to 20 feet, Murphy recalled.

Murphy referred to Crooks as a “comically bad shot.” Another classmate said he liked to wear hunting outfits to class and that he “couldn’t shoot at all.”

“He was a terrible shot,” the classmate said. “Our old coach was a stickler, he trained Navy marksmen, so he knew people. He knew when someone’s not the greatest person.”

“We noticed a few things Thomas said and how he interacted with other people … He said some things that were kind of concerning,” the classmate added. “You know, obviously, we’re using guns in a school setting so you need to be very careful in that regard.”

Without elaborating, the classmate even said that Crooks made “some crass jokes that weren’t appropriate when there are firearms in the school setting.”

The motives for Crooks carrying out an assassination attempt on the former president remain unknown at this time.

