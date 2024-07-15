Charlie Kirk: Democrats’ Vision Is for People to ‘Limit’ Their Dreams and ‘Give Up’

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk spoke at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Monday night, highlighting how young people in the United States have watched the vision of the Biden-Harris administration and Democrats tell them to “limit” their dreams and “give up.”

“I hear a lot from young people about their hopes, their dreams, and their fears,” Kirk said from the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “You see, young people are idealists. They respond to vision. For the past four years, they’ve seen the vision of the Biden-Harris regime. That vision is: You’ll own nothing and be happy.”

“The Democrats say, ‘Instead of owning a home, you’ll rent a four-hundred square foot studio apartment. Instead of owning a car, you’ll rent a scooter using some app,'” Kirk continued:

Their vision is this: limit your dreams, give up, aim lower, be content with less. If you’re a twenty-something in America, life has been really tough. You’ve watched home prices rise 47 percent since 2020. Forty-seven percent. Homeownership is now out of reach unless you make over $106,000 a year.

Kirk added that in the four years since he had “last” spoken at the RNC, he had gotten married and become a father of two.

“For millions of people my age, that is a dream that feels farther away than ever under the Biden-Harris administration,” Kirk added. “According to current projections, one-third of today’s young Americans will never get married. The average American is having fewer children than ever before.”

Kirk added that the “American dream” has become a “luxury item for the wealthy” and “the elite.”

In June, NPR reported that the prices of homes had risen 47 percent from 2020, according to tabulations from a report from the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies.

The report added that in order to purchase a home, people must earn over $100,000. “The report finds that in nearly half of metro areas, buyers must make more than $100,000 to afford a median-priced home; in 2021, that was the case in only 11% of markets.”