Florida GOP: Democrats Now ‘Forced to Carry Whatever Puppet They Elect Behind Closed Doors’

Democrats will now be “forced to carry whatever puppet they elect behind closed doors,” Evan Power, chair of the Republican Party of Florida, said following news of President Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race.

“Weekend at Biden’s is over! Joe Biden’s announcement confirms what we’ve been saying for years: Democrat leadership has failed Americans by propping up someone unfit to do the job,” Power began, making it clear that every Democrat leader, including Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Biden endorsed, is “complicit in this sham presidency and voters will hold them accountable this November.”

“Biden leaves our nation with long-term inflation and high interest rates, record high food and gasoline prices, open borders, indoctrination of children, and empowered the enemies of our nation,” he said, blasting Harris again.

“And to top it off, Kamala Harris failed with the only job given to her: border czar,” he said, reminding Americans of that inconvenient truth.

“Democrats across the country should be fuming. Their party failed them. Rather than allowing Americans to have their voices heard, they will be forced to carry whatever puppet they elect behind closed doors,” Power continued.

“Meanwhile, Republicans are united behind President Trump,” he said, making it clear that Republicans will win, regardless of who Democrats trot out.

“It doesn’t matter which empty suit they put forward—we will win,” he said. “Thank you for your ‘service’ President Biden, we will take it from here.”

The statement came shortly after Biden made the announcement, writing in part, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Power then endorsed Harris, writing:

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.

Donald Trump Jr. is among those who have warned that Harris is just as bad as Biden, owning “entire leftwing policy record of Joe Biden.”

“The only difference is that she is even more liberal and less competent than Joe, which is really saying something,” he added. “She was put in charge of the border and we saw the worst invasion of illegals in our history!!!”