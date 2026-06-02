An alleged Tulsa, Oklahoma, home intruder was shot around 12:00 a.m. Monday then identified and arrested after dropping his wallet while fleeing the armed resident.

NewsOn6 reported that the alleged intruder broke into the home and was confronted by the resident.

The Tulsa Police Department indicated the suspect allegedly reached for his waistband, leading the resident to conclude he might have a gun. Therefore, the resident shot him.

The wounded suspect fled the scene and dropped his wallet on the way out, thereby identifying himself as 47-year-old Alvin Basham.

Police later located Basham, who “was bleeding from a gunshot wound but was immediately confrontational with officers.” He allegedly reached for his waistband again and police released a K9 to subdue him. Basham allegedly grabbed the dog and bit and punched it, then attacked officers who moved in to help the dog.

Basham was taken to the hospital for treatment and upon release will face charges including “First-Degree Burglary, Assault & Battery on a Police Officer, [and] Resisting Arrest.”