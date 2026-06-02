Alleged Home Intruder ID’d, Arrested After Leaving Behind Wallet when Resident Opened Fire

Suspect Attacks K-9
Facebook/@Tulsa Police Dept.
AWR Hawkins

An alleged Tulsa, Oklahoma, home intruder was shot around 12:00 a.m. Monday then identified and arrested after dropping his wallet while fleeing the armed resident.

NewsOn6 reported that the alleged intruder broke into the home and was confronted by the resident.

The Tulsa Police Department indicated the suspect allegedly reached for his waistband, leading the resident to conclude he might have a gun. Therefore, the resident shot him.

The wounded suspect fled the scene and dropped his wallet on the way out, thereby identifying himself as 47-year-old Alvin Basham.

Police later located Basham, who “was bleeding from a gunshot wound but was immediately confrontational with officers.” He allegedly reached for his waistband again and police released a K9 to subdue him. Basham allegedly grabbed the dog and bit and punched it, then attacked officers who moved in to help the dog.

Basham was taken to the hospital for treatment and upon release will face charges including “First-Degree Burglary, Assault & Battery on a Police Officer, [and] Resisting Arrest.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

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