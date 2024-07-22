Frank Biden Wants to ‘Enjoy Whatever Time We Have Left’ with Joe Biden

President Joe Biden’s health “absolutely” played a role in him stepping aside, Frank Biden said Sunday, noting he wants to “enjoy whatever time we have left” with the 81-year-old.

The statement by Frank Biden, who is the brother of Joe Biden and plays a part in the Biden family business, raised eyebrows as to the status of Biden’s health.

“Selfishly, I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left. He is a genuine hero,” he told CBS News.

“In my humble opinion, absolutely,” Frank said when asked if Joe Biden’s health played a role in him stepping aside.

Joe Biden will hold no public events all week to explain why he stepped aside, according to the White House schedule released Monday. The lack of a public appearance will increase concerns about Biden’s health.

Many commentators believe Joe Biden’s lack of a public appearance to announce his decision will fuel calls for him to resign from the presidency, citing fears that he is not able to run the executive branch.

WATCH — Eric Trump: If Biden Drops Out His Legacy Will be Destroyed:

A source close to the Biden family immediately contradicted Frank, telling CBS News that his opinion is one of an alcoholic and is “completely untrue.”

“Frank Biden suffers from alcoholism and hasn’t spoken to his brother, the president, in weeks. What he said about President Biden’s health being a factor in his decision is completely untrue,” the source claimed.

The Biden family, especially first lady Jill Biden, reportedly opposed Joe Biden quitting the race.

Hunter Biden was the “acting chief of staff” to Biden, reports also indicated, attending policy meetings with his father and advisers.

“That unconditional love has been his North Star as a President, and as a parent,” Hunter said in a statement Sunday. “Thank you, Mr. President. I love you, Dad.”

Jill Biden reacted to the news on Sunday by retweeting her hunsband’s announcement with a heat emoji.

It appeared former President Barack Obama played a significant role behind the scenes in Biden’s decision to step aside. Biden and Obama do not appear very close friends.

More is here on Obama’s pressure campaign to push Biden to quit and nullify about 14,000 votes in the Democrat primary.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.