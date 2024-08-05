Nolte: Michigan Launches Snitch Line to Stop ‘Election Misinformation’

Like something right out of Nazi Germany, the Michigan Bureau of Elections is demanding that citizens … “Do your part!” about election misinformation.

“Just as election officials have a duty to detect election misinformation and quickly provide correct information based on the law,” the posting reads, “voters have a responsibility to proactively seek out reliable sources of information and encourage productive and honest dialogue.”

Did you know that? Did you know you have that “responsibility?”

Well, in the fascist state of Michigan, you do. So … “If you see misleading or inaccurate information regarding voting or elections in Michigan, please report it — and include an image if possible — to Misinformation@Michigan.gov.”

Now, we come to my favorite part…

Because they pose “an increasing threat,” responsible citizens are urged to police their friends and neighbors about their use “of artificial intelligence technology to create realistic deepfake images, audio, videos and fake comments[.]”

Yes, fake comments, citizens. If someone posts a fake comment, you must snitch! Snitch! Snitch!

Now, if you are unsure if you are dealing with election misinformation, the government encourages you to consult — shocker! — several far-left sources: the far-left Snopes.com, the far-left FactCheck.org, and the far-left and long-disgraced PolitiFact.

This unsettling document comes from Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat (but you already knew that).

The question then becomes, What happens next?

What I mean is…

Let’s say I’m talking over the back fence with my neighbor Roscoe, and my neighbor Roscoe refers to Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s “border czar.”

Well, we cannot have Roscoe spreading that kind of misinformation around. Who the hell does Roscoe think he is? So, being a good snitch citizen, desperate to preserve democracy, I email Roscoe’s unpatriotic comments to the Michigan secretary of state.

What then?

What happens to Roscoe?

If past is prologue, soon, in the middle of the night, I will hear a troop vehicle pull up to Roscoe’s house and Roscoe’s wife screaming as Democracy Gestapo haul Roscoe away, never to be heard from again.

Don’t you feel safer already?

If “democracy” isn’t ratting out people to the government who disagree with Snopes, then nothing is.

The Federalist did ask Josef Goebbels’ Jocelyn Benson’s office how her Ministry of Information would respond to snitching emails exposing crimes against democracy, but “her office did not comment in time for publication.”

She was probably too busy overseeing the construction of the re-education camps.

