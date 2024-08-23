Report: DNC Attendees Let Down by Lack of Beyoncé Performance 

Many attendees at the Democratic National Convention apparently expected that Beyoncé would perform at the event.

Beyoncé never showed, causing many of the attendees to feel let down. “Hearing lots of “But where is Beyoncé?!” leaving the DNC,” Fox News commentator Katie Pavlich posted on X.

Beyoncé was apparently never scheduled to perform, per a source at The Hollywood Reporter.

The media, however, hyped Beyoncé’s potential performance.

A TMZ headline read with an image of Beyoncé: “Performing at DNC’ Final Night!!!”

“Beyoncé to perform at Democratic convention: source,” the Hill’s headline read.

“Bey Watch Live Event,” The Huffington Post posted on their homepage.

TMZ explained how important her performance would be: