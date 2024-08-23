Report: DNC Attendees Let Down by Lack of Beyoncé Performance 

Many attendees at the Democratic National Convention apparently expected that Beyoncé would perform at the event.
Beyoncé never showed, causing many of the attendees to feel let down. “Hearing lots of “But where is Beyoncé?!” leaving the DNC,” Fox News commentator Katie Pavlich posted on X.
Beyoncé was apparently never scheduled to perform, per a source at The Hollywood Reporter.
The media, however, hyped Beyoncé’s potential performance.
A TMZ headline read with an image of Beyoncé: “Performing at DNC’ Final Night!!!”
“Beyoncé to perform at Democratic convention: source,” the Hill’s headline read.
“Bey Watch Live Event,” The Huffington Post posted on their homepage.
TMZ explained how important her performance would be:
As you’d expect, Beyoncé’s appearance is a huge deal, not only for Harris and the Party but in Chicago as well. We’re told Chicago PD is on high alert as it’s involved in security for Beyoncé at the United Center arena.
We don’t know what she’ll be performing, but the smart money is on “Freedom” … as it’s been the Harris-Walz campaign’s anthem.
There have been rumors all week that either Bey or Taylor Swift would show up in Chicago before the DNC ended. In fact, there are dozens of delegates in the arena tonight dressed in “Cowboy Carter” styled outfits … just in case Beyoncé were to come through.
