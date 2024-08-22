Beyoncé ‘Never Scheduled’ to Perform at the DNC, Rep Says

Hours later and after much speculation on the internet, a rep close to the singer confirmed that she was “never scheduled” to perform. Per The Hollywood Reporter (THR):

A representative for Beyoncé says the singer will not attend the 2024 Democratic National Convention. “Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there,” the Grammy-winning star’s rep tells The Hollywood Reporter. “The report of a performance is untrue.”

Musicians Jason Isbell and Mickey Guyton performed on Monday night before Patti LaBelle and Common on Tuesday. John Legend also performed a tribute to Prince before Harris VP pick Tim Walz took the stage.

“James Taylor had been set to have the most high-profile spot on Monday, singing ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ as a lead-in to his friend Joe Biden’s speech, but it was cut for time when the program was running well over an hour long,” noted Variety.