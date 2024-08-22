Beyoncé ‘Never Scheduled’ to Perform at the DNC, Rep Says

Pop singer Beyoncé was “never scheduled” to perform on the last night of the DNC despite reports that were circulating on Thursday. Speculation had been swirling of a special guest until TMZ allegedly “confirmed” that the “Halo” singer would be making an appearance.
TMZ reported on what a huge deal it would be having Beyonce perform:
As you’d expect, Beyoncé’s appearance is a huge deal, not only for Harris and the Party but in Chicago as well. We’re told Chicago PD is on high alert as it’s involved in security for Beyoncé at the United Center arena.
We don’t know what she’ll be performing, but the smart money is on “Freedom” … as it’s been the Harris-Walz campaign’s anthem.
There have been rumors all week that either Bey or Taylor Swift would show up in Chicago before the DNC ended. In fact, there are dozens of delegates in the arena tonight dressed in “Cowboy Carter” styled outfits … just in case Beyoncé were to come through.
Hours later and after much speculation on the internet, a rep close to the singer confirmed that she was “never scheduled” to perform. Per The Hollywood Reporter (THR):
A representative for Beyoncé says the singer will not attend the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
“Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there,” the Grammy-winning star’s rep tells The Hollywood Reporter. “The report of a performance is untrue.”
Musicians Jason Isbell and Mickey Guyton performed on Monday night before Patti LaBelle and Common on Tuesday. John Legend also performed a tribute to Prince before Harris VP pick Tim Walz took the stage.
“James Taylor had been set to have the most high-profile spot on Monday, singing ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ as a lead-in to his friend Joe Biden’s speech, but it was cut for time when the program was running well over an hour long,” noted Variety.
