North Carolina Poll: Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris

Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in the key swing state of North Carolina, according to a recent On Point/Red Eagle Politics/SoCal Strategies poll.

The survey, taken among 612 North Carolina likely voters, asked who they would vote for if the choices were Trump or Harris.

Half chose Trump as their candidate of choice, leaving Harris four percentage points behind with 46 percent support. Another five percent remain undecided.

That same survey asked respondents to identify which presidential candidate they believe would better hand the economy — a major issue heading into the election as Americans continue to grapple with soaring inflation. North Carolina respondents chose Trump to better handle the economy — 49 percent to Harris’s 42 percent, with nine percent remaining undecided.

It should be noted the survey was also taken August 26-27, 2024, after the Democrat Party’s convention in Chicago.

In other words, that did not seem to help Harris overtake Trump in the key battleground state.

It was also taken after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the race and threw his support behind Trump.

The survey coincides with other battleground state surveys telling a similar story: Trump continues to lead.

The Noble Predictive Insights poll of 1,003 registered Arizona voters, taken August 12-15, shows Trump leading Harris by three percentage points — 47 to 44 percent.

Similarly, a recent On Point/Red Eagle Politics/SoCal Strategies Pennsylvania poll showed Trump leading Harris by a single percentage point in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, 48 percent to 47 percent.