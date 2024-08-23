‘Betrayal’: RFK’s Family Slams Decision to Endorse Trump

The family of former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ripped his decision to endorse former President Donald Trump on Friday.

“We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise and national pride,” the family said in a statement.

“We believe in Harris and Walz. Our brother Bobby’s decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story,” they said:

Kennedy endorsed Trump the day after the Democratic National Convention ended and following financial woes.

Earlier in August, a report indicated he would endorse Harris, but Kennedy immediately released a statement denying the report.

He told his listeners Friday that he attended his first Democrat National convention when he was six years old.

“Back then. … the Democrats stood against authoritarianism, against censorship, against colonialism, imperialism, and unjust wars,” Kennedy said. “We were the party of labor, of the working class. The Democrats were the party of government transparency and the champion of the environment.

“Our party was the bulwark against big money interests and corporate power,” he said. “I left that party in October because it had departed so dramatically from the core values that I grew up with. It’d become the party of war, censorship, corruption, Big Pharma, big tech, big ag and big money.”

“I want to thank all of those dedicated volunteers and congratulate campaign staff who coordinated this enormous logistical feat. Your accomplishments were regarded as impossible,” he said. “You have my deepest gratitude, and I’m never going to forget that, not just for what you did for my campaign, but for the sacrifices you made because you love our country. You show to everyone that democracy is still possible here.”

“I’m here today to describe the path forward that you opened with your commitment. And with your heart, labors,” he said:

NOW – RFK Jr. says the Democratic Party "has become the party of the war, censorship, corruption, big pharma, big tech, big money."pic.twitter.com/CDSCWXC7pb — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 23, 2024

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.